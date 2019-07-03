|
|
Jones 'Doug' Douglas Graham Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th June, 2019 at Port Macquarie Private Hospital. Late of Pacific Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Pam, Loving Father and Father in law. Adored Grandfather to their Families. Aged 81 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for Doug's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 4th July, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 3, 2019