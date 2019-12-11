|
|
HAMMOND Dianne Margaret Lovingly known as Pixie
Passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019
Aged 61 years
Loving wife of John, much loved Step-Mother of Clinton & Krystal, Nanny Pix will be sadly missed by her Grandchildren. Loved daughter of Mavis & Des (deceased) Lyndon, sister & sister In-law of Robyn & Raymond and Helen & Willo
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Pixie's life to be held at St Thomas Anglican Church, Hay Street Port Macquarie on Thursday 12th December 2019 commencing at 11am
