Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St Thomas Anglican Church
Hay Street
Port Macquarie
Dianne Margaret HAMMOND

Dianne Margaret HAMMOND Notice
HAMMOND Dianne Margaret Lovingly known as Pixie

Passed away peacefully on 7th December 2019

Aged 61 years

Loving wife of John, much loved Step-Mother of Clinton & Krystal, Nanny Pix will be sadly missed by her Grandchildren. Loved daughter of Mavis & Des (deceased) Lyndon, sister & sister In-law of Robyn & Raymond and Helen & Willo

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Pixie's life to be held at St Thomas Anglican Church, Hay Street Port Macquarie on Thursday 12th December 2019 commencing at 11am



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 11, 2019
