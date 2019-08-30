|
|
Van Der Linden Martin Passed away peacefully on Thursday 29th August 2019, late of Mingaletta Uniting Age Care and formerly Scarlett Place, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Mae, Loving Father and Father in law of Wendy and Ben, John, Bill and Liz, MaryAnne and Danny and Sonja, Adored Opa and Great Opa to their Families. Aged 88 years The Rite of Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul for Martin will be Celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 4th September 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. At conclusion of the Prayers following the Mass a private cremation will take place.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 30, 2019