SANDIFORD Delle Anita Passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th October 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care, Late of Garden Village, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Wife of John (deceased), Loving Mother and Mother in law of Lee and Craig, Paul, Robyne and Mick. Loving Adored Nanna of Kirstie, Trent, Dylan and Great Nanna of Alex and Teya. Aged 80 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Delle's Life to be held in the Winter Garden Chapel, Garden Village, Garden Crescent, Port Macquarie on Thursday 17th October 2019 commencing at 10.00am. In Lieu of floral tributes donations would be appreciated to the Wauchope Palliative Unit. In Delle's memory a donation bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 14, 2019