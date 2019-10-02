|
SLIGAR David William Passed away peacefully on Friday 27th September 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care. Late of Granite Street, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Mary, Loving Father and Father in law of James and Lorraine, Brian and Tracey, Ailean, Helen and Kev, Carol and Tony and Robyn. Much Loved Granddad of Patrick, Kellie, Matthew, Ben, Louise, Katelyn, Emily, Kelton, Aidan, Ethan and Nadine and Great Granddad of Stella, Sebastian, Harmony and Quinn. Aged 95 years The Rite of Christian Burial and Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul for David will be Celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Thursday 3rd October 2019 commencing at 11.30am. At conclusion of the Prayers following the Mass the funeral cortege will proceed to the Innes Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 2, 2019