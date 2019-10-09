|
|
David John Wade Late of Miranda and Bonny Hills Passed away at the age of 57 years young. Devoted husband of Heidi, loving father of Oscar, Tom and Morgan, brother to Richard. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate David's Live at: Tweed Heads Crematorium 176 Kirkwood Road, Tweed Heads South, NSW. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Cancer Council. "I don't know where i am going from here but i promise it wont be boring" DAVID BOWIE
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 9, 2019