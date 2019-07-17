|
|
SONTER David Gary ( Bodge ) 15th July 2019, Peacefully at Wauchope Palliative Care With family Beside Him after a short illness. Late of Wallace Street, Wauchope. Dearly Beloved Husband of Judith and loving father, Father In-law Of Karen & Kent, Toni, Brett, Craig & Aleisa and Very much loved Pa of Eliza, Renkaiya, Molly, Megg, Zac, Imogen, Jzari, Edie & Mackenzie (Squinky), Fond Brother & Brother In-law of Malcolm, Mick & Peter and Uncle Noel. Aged 75 The Rite of a Christian Burial for the Repose of the Soul of David will be celebrated in St Agnes Catholic Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Friday 19th July 2019 commencing at 2.00PM. At the conclusion of the Service a private Cremation will Take Place.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 17, 2019