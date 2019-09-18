Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril LEONARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Terence LEONARD

Add a Memory
Cyril Terence LEONARD Notice
LEONARD Cyril Terence Fondly known as 'Terry'.

Passed away peacefully on the 13th September 2019.

Late of Port Macquarie. Formerly of Manilla NSW.

Loving Father/Father In Law of Dana, Nathan, Nick and partners.

Wonderful Pop to Bronte, Taz, Cleo, Chase, Cooper, Cruz, Claire and Charlie.

Much loved best friend to Wendy.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of 'Terry's' life to be held at the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 18th September 2019 commencing at 10am and thence for internment at the Lawn Cemetery



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cyril's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.