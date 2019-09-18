|
|
LEONARD Cyril Terence Fondly known as 'Terry'.
Passed away peacefully on the 13th September 2019.
Late of Port Macquarie. Formerly of Manilla NSW.
Loving Father/Father In Law of Dana, Nathan, Nick and partners.
Wonderful Pop to Bronte, Taz, Cleo, Chase, Cooper, Cruz, Claire and Charlie.
Much loved best friend to Wendy.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of 'Terry's' life to be held at the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 18th September 2019 commencing at 10am and thence for internment at the Lawn Cemetery
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 18, 2019