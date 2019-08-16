Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Clive Irwin DUNCAN

Clive Irwin DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN Clive Irwin Passed away peacefully on 13th August 2019 Aged 85 years

Late of Pioneer Place, Wauchope

Loving Husband of Deanne (Deceased), much loved Father and Father In-law of Geoff & Karen, Brian & Jennifer and Kerry & Mark.

Much loved Pa & Pop to Luke & Jake, Callum, Sophia & Thomas and Scott & Nathan and Sadie's much loved companion.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Clive's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Wednesday 21st August 2019 commencing at 11.30am thence for internment in the Lawn Cemetery



Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 16, 2019
