|
|
Johnson (Cliff) Clifford Samuel NX123381 Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15th September 2019. Late of Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Nancye, Loving Father of Victor and Graeme (deceased). Aged 95 years Distinguished Educator A Service of Thanksgiving for Cliff's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 23rd September 2019 commencing at 1.00p.m. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 20, 2019