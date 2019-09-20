Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Samuel NX123381 (CLIFF) JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Clifford Samuel NX123381 (CLIFF) JOHNSON Notice
Johnson (Cliff) Clifford Samuel NX123381 Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15th September 2019. Late of Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Nancye, Loving Father of Victor and Graeme (deceased). Aged 95 years Distinguished Educator A Service of Thanksgiving for Cliff's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 23rd September 2019 commencing at 1.00p.m. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.