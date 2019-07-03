Home
Claris Marie NAPTHALI

Claris Marie NAPTHALI Notice
NAPTHALI Claris Marie Sadly Claris passed away peacefully on 28th June 2019 at Port Macquarie Private Hospital, late of Grant Street, Port Macquarie. Much loved Wife of Maurice, Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Christopher and Gail. Aged 83 Years A Funeral Service for Claris will be held in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie TODAY Wednesday 3rd July 2019, commencing at 10.30AM. In Lieu of Floral Tributes donations can be made to The Stroke Foundation in Claris's Memory a bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 3, 2019
