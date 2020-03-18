Home
MARK G HAMMOND FUNERAL SERVICES
59 Hastings River Drive
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65835999
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Christopher James MCINERNEY

Christopher James MCINERNEY Notice
MCINERNEY Christopher James 'Affectionately known as Chris'

Late of Bay Street, Port Macquarie. Much loved Father of Sheree, Michael & Karla. Loved Poppy to Zarinka, Solomon, Jacinta and Leon. Survived by sister Margaret.

'Aged 77 Years'

The Relatives and Friends of Chris are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held on Friday 20th March, 2020 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.30 am.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 18, 2020
