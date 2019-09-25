|
Ingram (Tina) Christine Lousia Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22nd September 2019 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Late of Tasman Road, Port Macquarie and formerly of Dubbo and England, Dearly beloved Wife of Des (deceased) Loving Mother and Mother in law Jasmin, Gary and Heath, Loving Adored Nan of Christopher, Adam, Tegan and Josh and Great Nan of 10 Great Grandchildren. Aged 77 years Your memory we will always Treasure in our Hearts, you will stay Forever A Service of Thanksgiving for Tina's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 27th September 2019 commencing 11.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Sept. 25, 2019