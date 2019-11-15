|
EDMONDSON Charles Passed away peacefully on Monday 11th November 2019 at Bethany Age Care and formerly of Willow Crescent, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Patricia (deceased), Loving Step Father and Step Father in law of Anthony, Evan and Monique, Adored Grandfather to their Families. Aged 92 years A Service of Thanksgiving for Charlie's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 19th November 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 15, 2019