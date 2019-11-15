Home
Services
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles EDMONDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles EDMONDSON

Add a Memory
Charles EDMONDSON Notice
EDMONDSON Charles Passed away peacefully on Monday 11th November 2019 at Bethany Age Care and formerly of Willow Crescent, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Husband of Patricia (deceased), Loving Step Father and Step Father in law of Anthony, Evan and Monique, Adored Grandfather to their Families. Aged 92 years A Service of Thanksgiving for Charlie's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 19th November 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. All Ex Service Men and Women are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -