Wynen Catharina Passed away peceafully on Saturday 13th July 2019 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Aged 86 years Loving mother to Elenore, Marlene, Patricia, and John. Loving Grandma of seven, Great Grandma of nine and Great Great Grandma of two. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Catharina's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 18th July 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. In the caring hands of Graham Bayes Mid Coast Funeral Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 17, 2019