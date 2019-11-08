|
HOLBECK Carole Ann Passed away peacefully on Thursday 31st October 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care, Late of Matthew Flinders Drive, Port Macquarie and formerly of Ipswich, Brisbane, Armidale and Sydney. Dearly beloved Wife of Rev. Jim, Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Sarah and Andy, James, David and Rhondda and very much Adored Gran to their Families. Aged 76 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Carole will be celebrated in St. Thomas Anglican Church, Hay Street, Port Macquarie on Monday 11th November 2019 commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 8, 2019