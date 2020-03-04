Home
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
CAMERON Campbell Alan Passed away peacefully surrounded by family 01.03.2020 Loving husband of Betty (dec). Wonderful father to Jillian, Fiona and Craig. Father-in-law to Peter, Ro and Sue. Caring grandfather to Jason, Tanya (dec.), Stephanie and Peter, David and Ren, Jessica, Ricky. Much loved great grandfather to Elyssia and Jonathan. He touched the hearts of everyone he met. Although deep in sorrow, we are forever grateful for his being so much a part of our lives. Aged 88 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Campbell will be held in the Chapel of Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 6th March 2020 commencing at 2.30PM.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 4, 2020
