Nichols Bruce John Passed away Peacefully on the 8th of February 2020 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Late of Pacific Drive Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of Joan (deceased), Loving Father and Father In-Law of Bruce and Kathy, Warren and Penelope. Beloved Grandad and Great Grandad to Their Children. Fond Brother of Joan, and Lionel (deceased), and their Families. Aged 87 Years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Bruce will be Held at the - Church of Christ, 81 Clifton Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday the 6th of March Commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Feb. 28, 2020