CLARKE Brett Warren Thursday 8th August 2019 Peacefully at Home surrounded by his loving family and friends late of John Oxley Drive, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of Maggie and loving Father of Benjamin. Aged 56 years Founder & Owner of Mid Coast Designated and Driver Services (DADS) A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Brett will be celebrated In the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium Philip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Saturday 17th August 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 14, 2019