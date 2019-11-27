|
|
MUNDAY Billie Passed away peacefully on Thursday 21st November 2019. Late of Waugh Street, Port Macquarie Dearly beloved Wife of Cyril (Buff), Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Rebecca and Gary, Jayne, Sheree, Michael and Elsa, Adored Granny and Great Little Granny to their Families. Aged 89 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Billie will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Thursday 28th November 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Nov. 27, 2019