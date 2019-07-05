|
Turner Beverly Jill Affectionately known as Jill Passed away peacefully on Sunday 30th June 2019. Late of Pacific Drive, Port Macquarie. Much Loved Wife of John, Loving Mother and Mother in law of Robert and Norma, Andrew and Ginny, Philip and Anne, Adored Grandma and Great Grandma to Rye, Malcolm, Rebecca, Gemma, Elle, Finn, Tom, Sammy, Paddy, Aisling and Koa. Fond Sister and Sister in law of John Reid, Vivienne Thompson, Jennifer McIntyre (deceased) and Aunt to their families. Aged 81 Years Cherished Memories A Service of Thanksgiving for Jill's Life will be held in the Uniting Church, Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie on Monday 8th July 2019 commencing at 11.00a.m. Thence for Private Cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 5, 2019