HILES Beverley Dawn (Affectionately Known as Bev) Sadly Beverley passed away on Thursday 8th August 2019 at the Kempsey District Hospital, Late of Cedar Place, West Kempsey, formerly of Wauchope and Port Macquarie. A Dearly Beloved Wife to Noel (Deceased) Loving Mum and Mother-In-Law of Mark (Deceased) & Carol, Lee & Roger, Michele & Kim, Jo & Adam. Adored Nanna and Great Nanna to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Aged 83 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Bev will be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 20th August 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019