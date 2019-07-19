Home
COLEMAN Beverley Ann 'Bev' Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16th July 2019. Late of Oxley Crescent, Port Macquarie and formerly of Rollands Plains and Wauchope. Loving Wife of Ed and Loving Mum of Estelle. Loving Sister of Ken West and Friend to many. Aged 65 years The relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Bev to be celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 25th July 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. Thence for Burial in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. By Special request the family have requested everyone to wear something purple in Memory of Bev.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 19, 2019
