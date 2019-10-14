Home
More Obituaries for Betty GEORGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty May GEORGE

Betty May GEORGE Notice
GEORGE (Ellis) Betty May Passed away peacefully on the 8th October 2019

Aged 85 years

Late of Doncaster Avenue, Port Macquarie.

Loving wife to Alfred (Deceased), Mother to Genine, Donald, Denise. Mother in Law to David, Judy and Joseph. Nan to Rebecca, Stephen, Melissa, Michelle, Kylie, Carly and Jessica. Nan Nan to her Great Grand Children.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Betty's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on the Friday 18th October 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published in Port Macquarie News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
