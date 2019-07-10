|
|
THORLEY Betty Joan Passed away peacefully on Saturday 6th July 2019 at Emmaus, Port Macquarie. Loving Wife of Ray (Deceased). Loving Mother and Mother in Law of Carolyn (Deceased) & Stephen and Dale & Amanda. Loving Nanna of Lisa-Marie, Richard and India and Great Nanna of Matthew, Charlie, Casey, Amelia, Dylan and Madelaine. Aged 91 Years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Betty to be celebrated in the chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie, Today Wednesday 10th July 2019 Commencing at 2.30pm. In Lieu of floral tributes donations can be made to The Stroke Foundation in Betty's memory a donation bowl will be available at the chapel.
Published in Port Macquarie News on July 10, 2019