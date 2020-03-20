|
|
GIFFORD Bethea Margaret (Known as Beth) Passed away on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Late of Vendul Crescent, Port Macquarie. Beloved Wife of John, Loving Mother of Michael and Anne. Much loved Nana of Grace. Aged 86 Years Forever in Our Hearts Relatives and Friends are kindly invited to attend Beth's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 24th March 2020 commencing at 11AM.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 20, 2020