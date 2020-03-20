Home
HASTINGS DISTRICT FUNERALS
118 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65831266
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethea Margaret (Beth) GIFFORD

Bethea Margaret (Beth) GIFFORD Notice
GIFFORD Bethea Margaret (Known as Beth) Passed away on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Late of Vendul Crescent, Port Macquarie. Beloved Wife of John, Loving Mother of Michael and Anne. Much loved Nana of Grace. Aged 86 Years Forever in Our Hearts Relatives and Friends are kindly invited to attend Beth's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Tuesday 24th March 2020 commencing at 11AM.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 20, 2020
