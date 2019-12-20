Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium
Philip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
Bertie Phillip CHAPMAN

Bertie Phillip CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN Bertie Phillip Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th December 2019 at Wauchope Palliative Care. Late of Harbourside Crescent, Port Macquarie and formerly of Taree. Dearly beloved Partner of Robyn, Loving Father and Father in law of Gregory and Annette, Craig and Paula, Julie, Scott and Melinda, Sharon and Shaun, Shane and Donna, Adored Pop and Great Pop to their Families. Aged 77 years Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Bertie's Life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 30th December 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to Motor Neuron Disease in Bertie's Memory, a donation Bowl will be provided at the Service.
Published in Port Macquarie News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019
