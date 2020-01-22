|
|
JACKSON Benjamin Robert (Ben, Pupil of Port Macquarie High School 1962-1965), January 17th 2020 Peacefully at Hospital. Late of The Bulkhead, Port Macquarie. Dearly Beloved Husband of Carol and loving Father of Sharon, Christopher, Melissa, Angela and Their families. Aged 70 years A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Ben will be celebrated In the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie, Today, Wednesday January 22nd 2020 commencing at 11.30AM. All Ex Service Men and Woman are invited to Attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 22, 2020