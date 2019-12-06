Home
HASTINGS DISTRICT FUNERALS
118 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65831266
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
KENNEDY ASHLEY JOHN Passed away unexpectedly peacefully on Thursday 28th November, 2019. Late of Port Macquarie and formerly of Sydney. What a full and fun filled Life . Lost now but never Forgotten. Cherished Father of Russell and former Husband to Betty (now deceased), Loving Grandfather of Adam and Jackie, Mark and Paloma, Jack and Ben and Great Grandfather of Jennifer. Almost 96 Years 'Off to the Races' A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Ashley will be Celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals 118 Gordon Street ,Port Macquarie on Monday 9th December, 2019 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 6, 2019
