Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
arthur DOWN Notice
DOWN Arthur Passed away 14th November 2019 Aged 69 years Late of Aldavilla and formerly of Wauchope. Beloved companion of Violet Calleja. Loving father and father in law of John, James, David and Rebecca, Amanda, Gary, Craig and Brendan. Adored Poppy to Daniel, Alexander, Aaron, Matthew, Jessie, Aaliyah, Junior, Ariella, Kulliyah and Narli. Much loved brother in law of Margaret. Relatives and friends of Arthur are invited to his funeral service at All Saints Catholic Church Kempsey on Saturday 23rd November 2019 commencing at 11.00am, then for private cremation. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Port Macquarie News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
