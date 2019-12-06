Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St Matthews Anglican Church
Cameron Street
Wauchope
Archie MCDONALD Notice
MCDONALD Archie Passed away peacefully on 28th November 2019 at Emmaus Nursing Home, Port Macquarie and formerly of Wauchope

Aged 87 years

Loving husband of Connie, much loved Father and Father In-law of Don & Michelle and Sandra & Alan.

Much loved Pop and Grand Pop

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Archie's life to be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, Cameron Street, Wauchope on Friday 6th December 2019 commencing at 2pm thence for internment at the Wauchope Cemetery



Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 6, 2019
