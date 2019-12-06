|
MCDONALD Archie Passed away peacefully on 28th November 2019 at Emmaus Nursing Home, Port Macquarie and formerly of Wauchope
Aged 87 years
Loving husband of Connie, much loved Father and Father In-law of Don & Michelle and Sandra & Alan.
Much loved Pop and Grand Pop
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Archie's life to be held at St Matthews Anglican Church, Cameron Street, Wauchope on Friday 6th December 2019 commencing at 2pm thence for internment at the Wauchope Cemetery
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 6, 2019