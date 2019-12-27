Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Phillip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Antonie Johan Cornelis KLINKENBERG

Antonie Johan Cornelis KLINKENBERG Notice
KLINKENBERG Antonie Johan Cornelis Better known as Tom.

Passed away peacefully on 23rd December 2019

Aged 77 years

Loving husband of Alison, much loved Father of John, Ellen, Luke, Hope & Christine, Father In-law of Elissa, Stephanie and Andrew.

Loved Opa to Layla, Marley and Tommy.

Now in the loving arms of his Heavenly Father.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebtration of Tom's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Monday 30th December 2019 commencing at 11.30am



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 27, 2019
