|
|
NARDELLA Anthony 'Tony'
Passed away peacefully on 23rd January 2020 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital
Formerly of Bellevue Gardens
Aged 75 Years
Dearly loved Husband of Kathy, Much Loved Father of Anthony, Leisa, Jamie, Raquel, Robert & their families, Pa to all his Grandchildren, fond Brother of Ralph & Michelle
A celebration of 'Tony's' life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 31st January commencing 1pm
thence for internment in the Lawn Cemetery
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 29, 2020