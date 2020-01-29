Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony NARDELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony NARDELLA

Add a Memory
Anthony NARDELLA Notice
NARDELLA Anthony 'Tony'

Passed away peacefully on 23rd January 2020 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital

Formerly of Bellevue Gardens

Aged 75 Years

Dearly loved Husband of Kathy, Much Loved Father of Anthony, Leisa, Jamie, Raquel, Robert & their families, Pa to all his Grandchildren, fond Brother of Ralph & Michelle

A celebration of 'Tony's' life will be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 31st January commencing 1pm

thence for internment in the Lawn Cemetery



logo


logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -