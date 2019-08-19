|
WHALAN Anne Marjorie Late of Port Macquarie and Katoomba.
Died peacefully aged 92 on August 14, 2019 after a short illness.
Loving wife of William George Whalan (dec) and sister of Edith (dec) and Roger.
Inspirational and adored mother of Frances, Stephen, Margaret, Peter, Alison and Lesley.
Anne has an extended family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Anne's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Chapel on Wednesday 21st August 2019 commencing at 2.30pm
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 19, 2019