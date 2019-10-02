|
|
THUN Anna Elizabeth Peacefully passed away on Thursday 26th September 2019 at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Late of Bethany Aged Care, Gray Street, Port Macquarie. Beloved Wife to Klaus (Deceased). A Loving Mum and Mother-In-Law of Wolfgang and Jo, Petra, Christian and Jody. Much adored Oma to all her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Aged 83 years Rest in Peace, Your Memory will remain in our Hearts Forever A Service of Thanksgiving for Anna's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 4th October 2019 commencing at 11.30am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 2, 2019