EVANS (ALAN) Aneurin Owen Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th November 2019. Late of Savoy Street, Port Macquarie. Loving Father of Ken and Michael and special Friend of Jo, Adored Granddad and Great Granddad to their Families. Aged 91 years A Service of Thanksgiving for Alan's Life will be celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals, 118 Gordon Street, Port Macquarie on Wednesday 4th December 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Thence for Private Cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 2, 2019