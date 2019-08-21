|
GILLESPIE Andrew John Late of Bobin and formerly of Port Macquarie. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 10th August 2019.
Aged 47 years
Beloved Son of Leo & Narelle. Loved husband of Emma. Adored Dad of Isaiah, Sequoia and Ulali. A special brother of Paul. Will be dearly missed by all his extended family, friends and his little mate Banjo.
The relatives and friends of the late Andrew John Gillespie are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 11.00am on Monday 26th August. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Royal Flying Doctor Service would be warmly appreciated.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 21, 2019