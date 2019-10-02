|
|
ANDERSON Allen John 'Andy' Suddenly passed away on Thursday 26th September 2019. Late of Boundary Street, Port Macquarie. Beloved Husband of Betty (Deceased) and Bep. Much loved Father of Michael & Heidi & Loved Pop to Mason. Aged 74 years The relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a thanksgiving service for the life of Andy to be held in the chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday 3rd October 2019 commencing at 10.00am. All Ex Service men and women are Kindly invited to attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 2, 2019