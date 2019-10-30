|
|
ISON (KEITH) Allan Keith Passed away peacefully on Sunday 27th October 2019 at Lakeside Age Care, Laurieton and formerly of Savoy Street, Port Macquarie and Collaroy. Dearly beloved Husband of Ailsa (deceased), Loving Father and Father in law of Allan (deceased) and Angela, Pam and Denis, Adored Pop and Great Grand Pop to their Families. Aged 94 years A Service of Thanksgiving for Keith's Life will be Celebrated in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Thursday, 31st October 2019, commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Oct. 30, 2019