DAVY Alan Passed away peacefully at Bundaleer Nursing Home Wauchope on 9th August 2019 and formerly of Bonny Hills
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved Husband of Bettty, Father and Father In-law of Jennifer & Colin, Douglas (deceased), Wayne & Robyn, Suzanne & Andy, Leonie and Andrew. Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather
A celebration of Alan's life will be held at Community Church of Christ Church, Bonny Hills on Friday 16th August 2019 commencing at 2pm
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 14, 2019