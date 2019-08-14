Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan DAVY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan DAVY

Add a Memory
Alan DAVY Notice
DAVY Alan Passed away peacefully at Bundaleer Nursing Home Wauchope on 9th August 2019 and formerly of Bonny Hills

Aged 90 years

Dearly loved Husband of Bettty, Father and Father In-law of Jennifer & Colin, Douglas (deceased), Wayne & Robyn, Suzanne & Andy, Leonie and Andrew. Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather

A celebration of Alan's life will be held at Community Church of Christ Church, Bonny Hills on Friday 16th August 2019 commencing at 2pm



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.