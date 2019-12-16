Home
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
The Uniting Church
Cnr Of Oxley Hwy & Sherwood Road
Port Macquarie
View Map
Alan Clarence (P.H.F.) BARBER

Alan Clarence (P.H.F.) BARBER
BARBER Alan Clarence ( P.H.F. ) Passed Away peacefully after a Short illness at Port Macquarie Private Hospital on Thursday 12th December 2019. Late of Perks Parade, Port Macquarie. Adored Husband of Gail and Loving Father of Derek, Nigel, Justine & Chantelle and Idolised Grandfather to Maddison, Lachlan, Nicolas, Patrick, Xavier, Sunny, Arlo & Jonah. Aged 83 years Forever in our hearts, Always Remembered A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Alan Will Be Celebrated in The Uniting Church, Cnr Of Oxley Hwy & Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie on Thursday December 19th 2019 commencing at 10.00 AM. At the Conclusion of the Service a Private cremation will Take Place.



Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 16, 2019
