BARBER Alan Clarence ( P.H.F. ) Passed Away peacefully after a Short illness at Port Macquarie Private Hospital on Thursday 12th December 2019. Late of Perks Parade, Port Macquarie. Adored Husband of Gail and Loving Father of Derek, Nigel, Justine & Chantelle and Idolised Grandfather to Maddison, Lachlan, Nicolas, Patrick, Xavier, Sunny, Arlo & Jonah. Aged 83 years Forever in our hearts, Always Remembered A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Alan Will Be Celebrated in The Uniting Church, Cnr Of Oxley Hwy & Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie on Thursday December 19th 2019 commencing at 10.00 AM. At the Conclusion of the Service a Private cremation will Take Place.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Dec. 16, 2019