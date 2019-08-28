|
|
VAN DAM Adrian 'Affectionately known as Andy' Late of Port Macquarie. Much loved husband of Estelle. Father and Father-in-law of Adrian & Ann, Julie & Glen, Paul & Marcia. Loved Pop to Stephanie, Catrina, Peter, Emily, Patrick, Gemma and Amy and Great Pop to Joshua, Esther, Samuel, Micah, Eva, Aiden, Levi, Mathew, Niamh, Maisie, Mason and Estelle. 'Aged 94 Years' The Relatives and Friends of Andy are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday 29th August, 2019 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.00am. In lieu of Floral Tributes donations to Wauchope Palliative Care would be appreciated and a Donation Bowl will be available at Graveside. Wauchope District Funeral Services 42 Cameron Street, Wauchope Phone: 6585 2156
Published in Port Macquarie News on Aug. 28, 2019