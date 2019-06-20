Home
William Neville (Known as Neville) DORNAN

DORNAN William Neville (Known as Neville) Passed away peacefully on Monday 17th June, 2019, of Emmaus Aged Care, Port Macquarie, late of Phillip Street, Wauchope. Neville is the Beloved Husband to Catherine. Much loved Father and Father-In-Law to Troy and Sharon, Brent and Jodie, Karen and Paul, Gavin and Lisa. Adored Pop and Great Pop to all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Aged 79 Years A service of thanks giving for the Life of Neville will be held in St. Matthews Anglican Church, Cameron Street, Wauchope on Monday 24th June, 2019 commencing at 10.30 AM. Thence for Private Cremation.
Published in Port Macquarie News from June 20 to June 21, 2019
