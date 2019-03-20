|
|
LEVER William George 'Affectionately known as Bill'
Much loved husband of Gwen (dec). Father and Father-in-Law of Warren & Yolande, Susan & Adrian and Karen. Loved Pop and Great Pop to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
'Aged 88 Years'
The relatives and friends of Bill are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life on Monday 25th March, 2019 at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.30 am.
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 20, 2019