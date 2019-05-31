|
ALCOCK William George (Bill) May 25th 2019 Peacefully at Home surrounded by his loving family. Late Of Norfolk Ave, Port Macquarie. Dearly loved Husband of Pat (Deceased) and loving Father & Father In-law of Mark & Melissa, David & Le-Ann and Susan and very much Loved grandfather of Alyssha, Bonita, Eloise, Elijah, Jessica, Samantha, Daniel & Harrison and Fond Brother of Lori (Deceased). Aged 93 Years 'Lest We Forget' A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Bill will Be celebrated In the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Saturday June 8th 2019 commencing at 10.30AM. All Ex-service Men & Women are invited to Attend.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 31, 2019