Thomas Patrick CORNFORTH

Thomas Patrick CORNFORTH Notice
CORNFORTH Thomas Patrick Fondly known as Tom

Passed away peacefully at Wauchope Palliative Care on 6th April 2019

Aged 82 years

Formerly of Port Macquarie, Gold Coast & Picnic Point

Much loved Husband of Fay for 62 years

Loving Father of Jacqualine, Michael & Jamie, Loved Pop to his 7 Grandchildren & 2 Great Grandchildren

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Tom's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel on Thursday 11th April 2019 commencing at 11.30am

Family have requested In leiu of flowers donations can be made at the service to Cancer Research



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 10, 2019
