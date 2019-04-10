|
CORNFORTH Thomas Patrick Fondly known as Tom
Passed away peacefully at Wauchope Palliative Care on 6th April 2019
Aged 82 years
Formerly of Port Macquarie, Gold Coast & Picnic Point
Much loved Husband of Fay for 62 years
Loving Father of Jacqualine, Michael & Jamie, Loved Pop to his 7 Grandchildren & 2 Great Grandchildren
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Tom's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel on Thursday 11th April 2019 commencing at 11.30am
Family have requested In leiu of flowers donations can be made at the service to Cancer Research
Published in Port Macquarie News on Apr. 10, 2019