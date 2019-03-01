|
|
HARTAS Steven Ronald Passed away suddenly at Calvary Marter Hospital, Newcastle on 26th February 2019 and late of Rollands Plains
Aged 58 years
Loving son of Jan, much loved father of Simone and Jade, adored Poppy of Justin, loving brother of Glenn, Gary, Julie & Symon
Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Steven's life with a Barbeque at Hibbard Sports Club, Port Macquarie on Monday 4th March 2019 commencing at 12 noon
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 1, 2019