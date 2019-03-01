Home
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Steven Ronald HARTAS

Steven Ronald HARTAS
HARTAS Steven Ronald Passed away suddenly at Calvary Marter Hospital, Newcastle on 26th February 2019 and late of Rollands Plains

Aged 58 years

Loving son of Jan, much loved father of Simone and Jade, adored Poppy of Justin, loving brother of Glenn, Gary, Julie & Symon

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Steven's life with a Barbeque at Hibbard Sports Club, Port Macquarie on Monday 4th March 2019 commencing at 12 noon



Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 1, 2019
