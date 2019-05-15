|
|
HOWELL Somsri May 7th 2019 Peacefully at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. Late of Salmean Circuit, Port Macquarie. Dearly loved Wife of John and adored Mother of Nat and Ben & Mother In-law of Kerrie and Ruth, Cherished Grandma to Jasmine, Mia, James and Patrick. Aged 70 years A Service of Thanksgiving for The life of Somsri Will Be celebrated In the Chapel of The Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday 17th May 2019 commencing at 11.30AM.
Published in Port Macquarie News on May 15, 2019