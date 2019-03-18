Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WITHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John WITHERS

Notice Condolences

Robert John WITHERS Notice
WITHERS Robert John Better known as Bob

Passed away at Garden Village on14th March 2019 and formerly of Bay Street Port Macquarie

Aged 78 years

Loving Husband of Robyn (deceased), much loved Father and Father In-law of Julie & Duncan, Paul & Karen.

Adored Grandpa to Ree, Ash, Helen, Cormac, Jack and Casey

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Bob's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 10am



logo
Published in Port Macquarie News on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.